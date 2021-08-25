Vincent H Pala appointed as Meghalaya Congress chief
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Member of Parliament Vincent H Pala as the president of the party's Meghalaya unit with immediate effect.
''Congress President has also appointed Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, Marthon Sangma, MLA, and James Lyngdoh as the working presidents of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the party said.
''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh. Ampareen Lyngdoh is thankfully relieved from her current post as Secretary, AICC,'' the statement said.
