Rajesh Thakur is Congress' new Jharkhand unit chief
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Rajesh Thakur as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.
He replaces Dr Rameshwar Oraon.
The party has also appointed four new working presidents replacing the present ones.
''The Congress President has also appointed Geeta Kora, MP, Bandhu Tirkey, MLA, Jaleshwar Mahato and Shahzada Anwar as Working Presidents of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official statement said.
''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Dr. Rameshwar Oraon. The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing Working Presidents Kamlesh Mahto, Irfan Ansari, Manas Sinha, and Sanjay Paswan,'' the statement said. The Congress is in power with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state.
