Uttarakhand government lifts freeze on payment of DA for employees

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the lifting of a freeze on the payment of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:42 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to information by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the increased 28 per cent DA will be given from the month of September.

Earlier, on April 24, 2020, the Uttarakhand government had frozen additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners till July 2021 because of the strain on its finances due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

