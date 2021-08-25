Left Menu

K'taka CM meets Shah, discusses state issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:03 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state issues, including political developments.

The meeting comes amid several ministerial aspirants, some of whom were in the national capital to lobby, have expressed displeasure over their exclusion from the new cabinet.

On August 4, Bommai had inducted 29 ministers in his first cabinet expansion.

''I met Amit Shahji and had a cordial meeting with him. I had met him a month back regarding cabinet expansion. He was curious to know how the new government was functioning,'' Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

The CM mentioned that he shared with Shah about the governance and several developmental programmes being implemented in the state.

''He (Shah) also advised me to discuss political issues with (BJP national president) J P Naddaji,'' he added.

Before meeting Shah, the CM said he had sought time from Nadda during the current visit to discuss state political issues, but due to personal issues, he was asked to come next week.

On disgruntled legislators not getting cabinet berths, the CM said except for Anand Singh who on Tuesday assumed the charge (of environment, ecology and tourism), some of the leaders had expressed displeasure.

And some of the aspirants have come here and are lobbying but ''I cannot say now'' when four more vacant slots will be filled up, he said.

KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said he had come to Delhi to lobby for his brother and ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Ex-ministers Mahesh Kumatalli and Shrimant Patil are other ministerial aspirants.

In the meeting with Shah, the CM further said that the Union minister shared certain things on taking Karnataka on the path of development.

Bommai said Shah has agreed to attend state events on his visit to Hubli on September 2.

Asked about his experience as the CM so far, Bommai said, ''It is a responsible post. I am aware of that responsibility. I have closely worked with senior leader B S Yediyurappa and four other chief ministers in the past. The objective is not my happiness but the happiness and peace of all citizens in the state. I will get satisfaction only when I work towards that direction.'' On revival of the Panchamasali community movement in the state, he said there would be different repercussions if any decisions are taken focusing on one community and the same has been shared with concerned groups.

''I am confident that everyone will support,'' the CM said, adding that the concerned community had met with him on the issue and they were aware the government decisions will have to be taken within the framework of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

