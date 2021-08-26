Left Menu

Have procured water from 115 nations for Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Delhi NGO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 00:12 IST
A Delhi-based NGO on Wednesday claimed that it has procured water from 115 nations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to NGO Delhi Study Circle, the nations from which water has been procured include Australia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Canada, China, Cambodia, Cuba, DPR Korea, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Mongolia, Morocco, Maldives and New Zealand.

Former Delhi BJP MLA Vijay Jolly, who heads the NGO, said he drew inspiration from BJP veteran L K Advani, late VHP international president Ashok Singhal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for the temple on August 5 last year.

''When people could not travel from one nation to another in Covid times, we with blessings of Lord Ram, succeeded in our historical mission of faith and belief. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shree Ram is not only revered by citizens of Ayodhya but by millions of worshippers across the world in modern times,'' said Jolly in a statement.

The NGO plans to send the water to Ayodhya next month after a pooja.

