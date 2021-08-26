Left Menu

Biden briefed on alternative plans for Afghanistan evacuation -White House

President Joe Biden was briefed on Wednesday on contingency plans for the Afghanistan evacuation as well as the threat from the ISIS-K militant group, according to the White House.

Biden has said the United States is on track to finish its effort in the country by Aug. 31 but also ordered the development of alternative plans that could be used should that date be extended.

