Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Plea deal offered to Capitol rioter accused of wielding stick at cops

Advertisement

Prosecutors have proposed a plea bargain to a Virginia man accused of attacking police with a large stick during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lawyers for the government and defendant told a court hearing on Wednesday. Details of the plea deal offered to Jonathan Mellis, 34, of Williamsburg, Virginia, were not disclosed during the public portion of a status hearing on the case before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Biden plans to campaign for California Governor Newsom ahead of recall vote

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to campaign for fellow Democrat and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election on Sept. 14, the White House said on Wednesday.

Judge reprimands Sidney Powell, other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump, and suggested they might deserve to lose their law licenses. In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.

Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges

Porn actor Ron Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23 year period. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Jeremy was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges, which involve 21 women aged between 15 and 51 years old.

Thaw-induced landslide triggers partial closure of Alaska's Denali National Park

A large swath of Denali National Park, one of Alaska's premier travel destinations, has closed for the summer tourist season weeks early after heightened landslide activity from excessive thawing of a mountain slope made the park's only access road unsafe. The National Park Service announced the closure late on Tuesday. Gradual but sustained sliding of the hillside has made travel treacherous around the halfway point of the 92-mile (148-km) access road, near a site called Pretty Rocks, the agency said.

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to Jan. 6, The panel also made extensive requests for material from the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine Black people at a South Carolina church in 2015, court documents showed. The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against Roof, who argued that he was not competent to stand trial and represent himself and that the U.S. District Court where he was found guilty abused its discretion.

New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted

New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under her disgraced predecessor, making good on her promise for greater transparency on just her second day leading the state. The state is now reporting a total of 55,400 people died in New York from coronavirus, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hochul said in a statement https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-updates-new-yorkers-states-progress-combating-covid-19.

Schumer says infrastructure bills edge U.S. close to Biden climate goals

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the United States would be on track to meet its climate goals in the next decade, with measures introduced in two infrastructure bills along with efforts by states and the federal government. President Joe Biden in April hiked the U.S. target for slashing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions to 50%-52% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Man sentenced to 6 years in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor received a sentence of just over six years in prison on Wednesday, after he also agreed to testify against fellow extremists in the "Wolverine Watchmen" militia who have been accused in the conspiracy. Ty Garbin, 25, was the first to be convicted of scheming to abduct Gretchen Whitmer, the state's first-term Democratic governor, from her vacation home last summer. Since the FBI said it uncovered the conspiracy by members of a militia group, more than a dozen men have been charged in state or federal court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)