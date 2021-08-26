Left Menu

Developments in Afghanistan crucial for India, says CPI's Binoy Viswam ahead of all party meeting

Communist Party of India MP, Binoy Viswam welcomed the Centre's decision to hold an all-party meeting regarding the situation in Afghanistan and said that developments in Afghanistan are crucial for India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:00 IST
CPI MP, Binoy Viswam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India MP, Binoy Viswam welcomed the Centre's decision to hold an all-party meeting regarding the situation in Afghanistan and said that developments in Afghanistan are crucial for India. Speaking to ANI, Viswam said, "The party is looking forward to the meeting. The meeting is important for the internal and external affairs of the country. Afghanistan has a significant role to play in the South Asian political terrain. So, all developments in that country are crucial."

"Taliban is there now. We want to know that what is the government's decision in this regard. Will the Indian government meet the Taliban? I do not doubt the capabilities of Union Minister S Jaishankar. I hope that the Prime Minister of the country comes forward and addresses the meeting," he said. The Centre has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties.This comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis. This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

