All political parties interested in upholding interests of nation, says Tiruchi Siva ahead of meet on Afghanistan
Ahead of an all-party meeting called by the Centre at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said that all the parties are interested in upholding the interest of the nation.
Ahead of an all-party meeting called by the Centre at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said that all the parties are interested in upholding the interests of the nation. Speaking to ANI here today, Siva said, "A meeting has been called to brief floor leaders on whatever has been going across in Afghanistan. We are going to participate in the meeting and listen to them carefully. Everyone is interested in upholding the interest of our nation."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties.This comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis. This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)
