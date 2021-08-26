Left Menu

All political parties interested in upholding interests of nation, says Tiruchi Siva ahead of meet on Afghanistan

Ahead of an all-party meeting called by the Centre at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said that all the parties are interested in upholding the interest of the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:05 IST
All political parties interested in upholding interests of nation, says Tiruchi Siva ahead of meet on Afghanistan
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of an all-party meeting called by the Centre at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said that all the parties are interested in upholding the interests of the nation. Speaking to ANI here today, Siva said, "A meeting has been called to brief floor leaders on whatever has been going across in Afghanistan. We are going to participate in the meeting and listen to them carefully. Everyone is interested in upholding the interest of our nation."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties.This comes after the Opposition parties asked the government to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis. This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021