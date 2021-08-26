Will see how govt is planning its strategy on Afghanistan, says Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that Congress will see how the government is planning its strategy on Afghanistan where the Taliban have seized control last week. Speaking to ANI on the all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Kharge said, "First, we will see the presentation by the government. If we will have any doubt or question then we will ask that. All party members will be there. We will also first see the stance of the government and how they are planning for the way forward."

An all-party meeting is called by the Centre on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country. Slamming the BJP-ruled central government over National Monetisation Pipeline, the Congress leader alleged that the Centre is conspiring to sell the country's assets to selected capitalists and make the nation insolvent.

"The Congress party is not misleading the country. The asset we created in the last 70 years, the assets created by Panjit Jawaharlal Nehru in the public sector, the central government is conspiring to sell these assets. Their motive is to sell these assets to selective capitalists in a direct or indirect way. This will harm the nation and make the country insolvent," he added Kharge's remarks came after BJP's allegation that Congress is misleading the country over the National Monetisation Pipeline.

The development came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. The government has planned a Rs 6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025. (ANI)

