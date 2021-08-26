Left Menu

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards - PM Castex

"We are going to continue until tomorrow evening," said Castex on Thursday. The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:37 IST
France will no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan from Friday evening onwards, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio. "We are going to continue until tomorrow evening," said Castex on Thursday.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all U.S. and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

