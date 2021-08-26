France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards - PM Castex
"We are going to continue until tomorrow evening," said Castex on Thursday. The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.
- Country:
- France
France will no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan from Friday evening onwards, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio. "We are going to continue until tomorrow evening," said Castex on Thursday.
The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all U.S. and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Afghans
- Western
- U.S.
- Jean Castex
- Taliban
- French
- Islamic
- France
- Castex
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
Over 30,000 families displaced amid Taliban onslaught in Kandahar
WRAPUP 1-Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days
FACTBOX-Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says