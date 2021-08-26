Left Menu

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs river, reservoir projects review meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting related to river and reservoir projects with officials at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:40 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs river, reservoir projects review meet
Visual of meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting related to river and reservoir projects with officials at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. "I held a meeting with officials of Intra State water dispute issue related to the distribution of water and other things. I met our advisors Mohan Kataraki and Shyam Diwan, along with AG and officials. Telangana has filed an Intervention Application which is coming to hear, we are also preparing all related grounds and a senior lawyer will appear," said Bommai while talking to the media.

"I have asked for a report within a week, I have asked the AG for the long-pending cases that need to be cleared soon, for that govt will work. I'll meet the Finance minister, Gadkari jee and the health minister. Also, I'll meet Piyush Goel," further said Bommai. "There are pending issues about the extension of the composition scheme related to GST, which I will press. I will ask for more vaccination and will also meet Gadkari to clear pending issues," added Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital. "Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar met today in New Delhi. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and state Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola were also present on the occasion," Bommai tweeted in Kannada on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow will meet the finance minister and Nitin Gadkari, I have also asked the time of JP Nadda ji, if he confirms will meet him also," Bommai said further in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021