Resettle Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan in UP: Minister writes to HM Shah

Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to resettle Hindus and Sikhs displaced from Afghanistan in Rampur district of the state.

''Hindu and Sikh families displaced from Afghanistan are being brought to India by the government. I sincerely request you to settle them in Rampur… there will be no inconvenience,'' Minister of State for Jal Shakti Aulakh said in his letter to Shah on Wednesday. ''The residents of Bilaspur are ready to give land in Tehsil Bilaspur in Rampur district... Agricultural land will also be made available for the displaced Hindu and Sikh families,'' the minister, who is an MLA from Bilaspur, said.

Hindus and Sikhs settled in Afghanistan have fled the country after its takeover by the Taliban. The government of India undertook a massive evacuation exercise to airlift Hindus, Sikhs and natives from the neighbouring country passing through a phase of volatile uncertainty for its people.

India had on August 17 announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

