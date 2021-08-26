Left Menu

Puducherry govt has largely succeeded in containing spread of Covid: Lt Governor

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:24 IST
Puducherry govt has largely succeeded in containing spread of Covid: Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Aug 26 (PTI): Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the territorial government is taking all possible efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and has largely succeeded (in its efforts).

Delivering her customary address in Tamil to the territorial Assembly on the opening day of the budget session (2021-2022) here, she said she was confident that Puducherry would certainly be free from the coronavirus pandemic soon with the cooperation of the government machinery and the people.

Soundararajan said she wanted to reiterate that the people of the union territory had voted for the government with high expectations and hoped that all the Members of the House under the able guidance of the Chief Minister would work hard to fulfil their expectations and Puducherry prosperous, free from poverty and unemployment in course of time.

''Puducherry had also borne the brunt of the pandemic. But the government acted swiftly and took all possible efforts to contain the spread of the virus and it is heartening to see that the Covid-19 positive cases have come down drastically now,'' she said.

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation amidst thumping of desks by the members to all frontline workers including medical officers, revenue staff, municipal staff and other officials for their dedicated service.

The Lt Governor urged the people of Puducherry not to be complacent and appealed to them to continue to adopt the precautionary measures without any let-up.

Highlighting the implementation of schemes by various departments, she said that under the National Food Security Act 2013, the government of Puducherry had implemented Direct Benefit Transfer and assistance under the Universal Public Distribution System is given through the DBI in all the four regions of the union territory.

A motion of thanks to the Lt Governor's address was tabled by AINRC legislator A K D Arumugam and seconded by K S P Ramesh (AINRC).

The Speaker announced that a discussion on the motion would be held Friday.

After the Lt Governor`s address, the election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the House was held. Speaker R Selvam announced that the former Welfare Minister P Rajavelu's was the only nomination received and he was elected unopposed.

Soundararajan, during her speech, said that under the free rice scheme a cost of Rs 235 crore was incurred during last financial year and around 3.44 lakh family ration card holders benefitted under the scheme.

She said the food grains allocated by the Government of India as Covid-19 relief measure under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was distributed to the targeted beneficiaries- about 1.78 lakh family ration card holders.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, would present the budget later in the evening, a communication from the Assembly secretariat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021