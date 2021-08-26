Left Menu

France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by Friday night

Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabuls international airport. Castex told French radio RTL from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night. The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an Aug 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan. Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul's international airport. That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape. Castex told French radio RTL "from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal. More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.

