France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by Friday night
Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabuls international airport. Castex told French radio RTL from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal.
- Country:
- France
France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night. The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an Aug 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan. Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul's international airport. That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape. Castex told French radio RTL "from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal. More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Afghans
- Jean Castex
- Taliban
- French
- American
- France
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
Over 30,000 families displaced amid Taliban onslaught in Kandahar
WRAPUP 1-Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days
FACTBOX-Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says