Want to know threats that Taliban can pose to India, says Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Thursday said that his party is curious to know about the threats that the Taliban can pose to the country's national security. His remarks came as an all-party meeting called by the Centre on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to ANI, Kirtikar said, "We want to know what are the threats that the Taliban can pose to India, to Kashmir, from the point of view of national security." Responding to a question on whether India should hold talks with the Taliban, the Shiv Sena leader said, "That might happen gradually, later, but there are other larger issues which need to be dealt with before that. What will be the future of non-citizen evacuees from Afghanistan? Will they be provided Indian citizenship? How long will it take to provide them citizenship? All these issues shall be discussed in the meeting."

PM Narendra Modi had asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief floor leaders of all political parties on the recent developments in Afghanistan. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence across the country.

India, on August 17, had also announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there. India has evacuated 626 people including 228 Indian citizens from Afghanistan till Tuesday.

On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. (ANI)

