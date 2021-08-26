Left Menu

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Shimla with family

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:32 IST
Amaravati, Aug 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Shimla on Thursday, on a five-day trip with family, to celebrate the silver jubilee of his wedding.

Jagan’s wedding anniversary is on August 28.

Though the initial plan was to visit London and Paris, it was dropped due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and Reddy finally settled for Shimla, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said. He left by a special flight to Chandigarh, from where the family flew by a helicopter to Shimla.

He will return to the state on August 30, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

