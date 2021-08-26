Left Menu

Telangana minister challenges Revanth Reddy for face to face contest

Telangana Minister and TRS leader Malla Reddy on Wednesday challenged state Congress chief Revanth Reddy for face to face contest.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader Malla Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Minister and TRS leader Malla Reddy on Wednesday challenged state Congress chief Revanth Reddy for face to face contest. Addressing a public meeting, the TRS leader said, "I will resign from my ministerial position. I will resign from my MLA position too. You too resign from your PCC president post and MP post. Let us contest face to face. If you win, I will quit politics. If you have guts, you will win. You dare say to your Congress party that you are contesting with Mallanna and will win."

Meanwhile, Malla Reddy allegedly used some abusive words. After the TRS leader's address, Congress workers demonstrated outside his residence at Boinpalli in Secunderabad over the matter.

Furious with Malla Reddy's remarks, almost 20 congress workers tried to surround his residence at Boinpalli. Following this, the police detained them and shifted to Bollaram police station. Malla Reddy challenged Revanth Reddy as the latter has made corruption allegations against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

