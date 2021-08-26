Proposal on renaming Miyanganj village panchayat in UP's Unnao as Mayaganj forwarded to govt: DM

A proposal to rename the Miyanganj village panchayat in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh to Mayaganj has been sent to the state government following a resolution passed by the panchayat.

District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar on Thursday said he has forwarded the proposal of the panchayat to the additional chief secretary, panchayati raj and the decision to rename the panchayat will be taken ''at the government level''.

The proposal was forwarded to the additional chief secretary on Wednesday. Asked whether the block will also be renamed, the DM said presently, only a proposal to rename the village panchayat has been sent to the government.

''When the name of the panchayat is changed, the name of the block will also change,'' he said.

With the proposal, the DM has also mentioned a letter of local BJP MLA Bamba Lal Diwakar, in which he had demanded renaming of the panchayat.

The MLA had also said in a rally during the 2017 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised to rename the panchayat.

An open meeting of the village panchayat was held on August 16 under the chairmanship of village head Nagma, in which the resolution was passed.

The state government has already got proposals to rename Aligarh as Harigarh, Firozabad as Chandra Nagar and Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar.

Deoband's BJP MLA Brijesh Singh has demanded renaming of the place as Devvrand.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Mugalsarai as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar.

It has recently renamed the Jhansi railway station after Rani Laxmi Bai.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are due next year.

