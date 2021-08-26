Sena MLA seeks FIR against BJP leader for comparing Narayan Rane with Sambhaji Maharaj
Rane was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate in the bypoll to Mumbais Bandra East Assembly seat in 2015.Earlier this week, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latters ignorance of the year of Indias independence.He was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday and later granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad.His remarks had led to protests across Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik has approached police, seeking that a case be registered against former BJP legislator Pramod Jathar for allegedly comparing Union minister Narayan Rane with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Talking to PTI on Thursday, Naik said Jathar's comparion of Rane with Chhatapati Sambhaji Maharaj was ''shocking'' and hurt sentinments of lakhs of the latter's followers, including him.
The legislator said he approached the Kankavli police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district with his complaint on Wednesday, seeking that a case be registered against Jathar.
He said Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was a great leader who was arrested at Sangameshwar (in Ratnagiri district) by Mughal kind Aurangazeb and tortured.
Naik had defeated Rane from Kudal Assembly seat in Sindhudurg in 2014. Rane was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate in the bypoll to Mumbai's Bandra (East) Assembly seat in 2015.
Earlier this week, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.
He was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday and later granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad.
His remarks had led to protests across Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and BJP activists also clashed with each other near his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will resolve Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Krishna project disputes: Karnataka CM Bommai
Maha July rains: Rs 2,500 cr loss to industrial units in Mahad, Chiplun
Maha: Over 9,700 houses, 45 buildings, more than 3,700 shops damaged in Mahad due to July floods
Maha: 69 villages in Mahad vulnerable to landslides
Union minister Narayan Rane gets bail from Mahad court hours after being arrested for remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister.