Thackeray's remark on Yogi made over insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement against Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:57 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to media on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement against Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This came after BJP MLA Devyani Farande demanded action against Thackeray for allegedly using derogatory remarks against his Adityanath in the past.

"The statement was made over an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one garlands Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra while wearing slippers. It is our culture and tradition. This is our respect to Shivaji Maharaj," Raut said. Earlier on Wednesday, Farande said: "Uddhav Thackeray had said about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he is not 'Yogi' but Bhogi. He also had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with slippers. This is not appropriate. We hope strict action will be taken against him."

The war of words between BJP and Shiv Sena intensified after the arrest of Union Minister Narayan arrest in Maharashtra for a brief period of time over his alleged derogatory statement against Thackeray. However, Rane was granted bail a few hours later by the local court in Mahad of Raigarh district. Rane on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap."

The Union Minister was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at many places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

