CM Baghel should clarify who is trying to destabilise Chhattisgarh govt: BJP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should clarify who was trying to destabilise his government, a senior BJP MLA said on Thursday, a day after Baghel said those talking about the rotation of CM's post were trying to bring political instability to the state.

Baghel earlier this week went to New Delhi where he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders over his power tussle with T S Singh Deo in the state.

Ajay Chandrakar, the BJP legislator from Kurud, in a tweet on Thursday said, “Honourable Chief Minister (Chhattisgarh Congress), the post of 'Chief Minister' is not of an individual but it is an institution. Who is trying to destabilise the government of three-fourth majority. 'Delhi Darbar' or someone else..? You should clarify.” “Your (CM's) statement will affect the development of Chhattisgarh,” the MLA said in the tweet posted in Hindi, in which Baghel and AICC in-charge for the state P L Punia were tagged.

Another senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik said it seemed that fighting within the ruling Congress for the CM's chair was not over yet. “The way the CM said thar discussions were held about development (during meetings with senior leaders in Delhi), it seems the fight for the chair is not over yet. It is just the beginning, this fight is going to be long,” he said.

Kaushik said Baghel, who calls himself a farmer's son, should tell why ''injustice'' was being meted out to farmers under his leadership. ''Farmers have allegedly committed suicide. He cannot understand the pain of farmers as he focused on the chair for two-and-a-half years,'' the BJP leader claimed.

Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday amid the ongoing power tussle between the two state leaders. After Rahul Gandhi's meetings with Baghel and Singh Deo, Punia had told reporters in Delhi that they discussed development issues and not leadership change.

After arriving here on Wednesday, Baghel said those who are talking about two-and-a-half years (power sharing formula), they are trying to bring political instability and will never succeed.

State Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat had also tweeted pictures of Baghel's grand reception at the airport here and said, “Those who want to destabilise the government should understand that this is the government of farmers, tribals and common people.'' When the Congress opted for Baghel for the top post following its victory in the 2018 state Assembly polls, there was speculation that Singh Deo, another contender in the fray, would be allowed to take over after half the term. Baghel completed two-and-a-half years in office in June this year.

