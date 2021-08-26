'CBI is Centre's parrot' says Nawab Malik after BJP demands probe into Narayan Rane's arrest

After Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that 'CBI is Centre's parrot'. "Going to court is everyone's right. CBI is the Centre's parrot so whatever they want to make a statement they can and the minister working for the government have the right to know about the situation of the area," Malik told ANI.

"BJP claiming that Anil Parab was guiding the brief arrest, then we have our Guardian Minister and if any officials need some information they can get it from the respective minister," he further added. "If he (Anil Parab) wanted to do it silently he wouldn't have come in front," he further added.

Meanwhile, security was enhanced outside Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab's residence in Mumbai today. Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13. He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap". (ANI)

