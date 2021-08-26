Left Menu

'CBI is Centre's parrot' says Nawab Malik after BJP demands probe into Narayan Rane's arrest

After Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that 'CBI is Centre's parrot'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:28 IST
'CBI is Centre's parrot' says Nawab Malik after BJP demands probe into Narayan Rane's arrest
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that 'CBI is Centre's parrot'. "Going to court is everyone's right. CBI is the Centre's parrot so whatever they want to make a statement they can and the minister working for the government have the right to know about the situation of the area," Malik told ANI.

"BJP claiming that Anil Parab was guiding the brief arrest, then we have our Guardian Minister and if any officials need some information they can get it from the respective minister," he further added. "If he (Anil Parab) wanted to do it silently he wouldn't have come in front," he further added.

Meanwhile, security was enhanced outside Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab's residence in Mumbai today. Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13. He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021