Left Menu

Live telecast of Uttarakhand assembly proceedings disrupted deliberately: Leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh on Thursday alleged that live streaming of the House proceedings was deliberately disrupted frequently as the government wants to hide its failures.The Assembly was adjourned during the Question Hour on Thursday when opposition members trooped into the well of the House protesting the state governments failure to build a medical college at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district.The first day of the Monsoon session dedicated to obituary references was telecast without any interruption.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST
Live telecast of Uttarakhand assembly proceedings disrupted deliberately: Leader of Opposition
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh on Thursday alleged that live streaming of the House proceedings was deliberately disrupted frequently ''as the government wants to hide its failures''.

The Assembly was adjourned during the Question Hour on Thursday when opposition members trooped into the well of the House protesting the state government's ''failure'' to build a medical college at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district.

''The first day of the Monsoon session dedicated to obituary references was telecast without any interruption. But live streaming and telecast of the proceedings have been either totally disrupted or frequently disrupted since then,'' Singh told reporters outside the Assembly. ''This is deliberate as the government wants to hide its failures. It does not want the facts to reach people or the media,'' he alleged. The leader of the opposition in the Assembly said that it was strange that live streaming of the proceedings for the media in a tent on the precincts of the Vidhan Sabha was also interrupted every time there is trouble in the House. ''This is deliberate as the government does not want the truth to reach people,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021