Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline and on Thursday alleged what Indians built in the last 70 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gifting to his friends for the last 7.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline and on Thursday alleged what Indians built in the last 70 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gifting to his friends for the last 7. Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, the Wayanad MP wrote: "What Indians built in the last 70 years, he's been gifting to his friends for the last 7."

He also posted three pictures with text "He came, He saw, He sold." Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted. Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021