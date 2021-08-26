Left Menu

Govt committed to full evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan: Jaishankar; Says let situation settle on govt's approach towards Taliban

The government is committed to full evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan, where the situation is critical, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after briefing the leaders during the all-party meet on the Afghan situation.Asked about the governments approach towards Taliban, he told reporters that the situation in Afghanistan has not settled down.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:13 IST
Govt committed to full evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan: Jaishankar; Says let situation settle on govt's approach towards Taliban
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is committed to ''full evacuation'' of Indians from Afghanistan, where the situation is ''critical'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after briefing the leaders during the all-party meet on the Afghan situation.

Asked about the government's approach towards the Taliban, he told reporters that the situation in Afghanistan has not settled down. ''You will have to keep patience: Let the situation settle down.'' Besides Jaishankar, the Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

As per the evacuation data shared among the participants at the meet, the government has evacuated --175 Embassy Personnel, 263 other Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, 15 third-country nationals, and the total figure stood at 565. The document also said the government also facilitated the evacuation of Indians by other agencies.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are among those attending the meet. Jaishankar said,'' on this (Afghanistan) matter all political parties have similar views, we approached the issue with the spirit of national unity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021