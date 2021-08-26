Narayan Rane visits hospital in Mumbai for check-up

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane visited a private hospital here on Thursday for a medical check-up, BJP sources said.

Rane, who is diabetic, went to the Lilavati Hospital, two days after he was arrested for his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and later granted bail.

''He is in the hospital for a routine check-up and not admitted,'' BJP legislator Prasad Lad said.

Earlier this week, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping CM Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

His remarks had led to protests across Maharashtra.

