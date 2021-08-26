Left Menu

Former Punjab minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:48 IST
Former Punjab minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sekhwan was a minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali government.

After reaching the Amritsar airport in the afternoon, Kejriwal travelled to the residence of Sekhwan at his native village Sekhwan in Gurdaspur district.

Kejriwal welcomed Sekhwan after inducting him into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said, ''He blessed us and joined our family. We welcome him in our family and we want him to guide us.'' Earlier, Kejriwal spent some time at Sekhwan's residence and inquired about his wellbeing.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Sekhwan, 71, was a senior vice-president of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

He quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 after raising a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Thereafter, Sekhwan, former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala had formed the SAD (Taksali).

He later switched over to the SAD (Democratic) formed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa last year.

The SAD (Sanyukt) was floated in May this year after the dissolution of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021