Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan calls on international community for positive engagement with Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:37 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan calls on international community for positive engagement with Afghanistan
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and asked the international community for positive engagement with Kabul as a way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and ensure peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Khan made the comments during his meeting with Executive Director of United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley here. During the meeting, they discussed ways of facilitating the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Khan said that positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was the "way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan".

He called for the formation of an inclusive government in the strife-torn country after it was taken over by the Taliban on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Beasley expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the work of the World Food Program in providing food assistance to Afghans.

On Wednesday, Khan received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the situation in the strife-torn country.

Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi was on a visit to meet leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Khan also appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organisation (IHO) for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

He underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country and values its partnership with the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021