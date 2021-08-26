Left Menu

Sitharaman to inaugurate projects, hold meetings with officials during two-day visit to Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:57 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Tripura on a two-day visit from Friday to inaugurate a slew of projects and hold meetings with state government officials, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

This will be her first visit to the state since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power in March 2018.

On the first day, the union minister is scheduled to inaugurate as many as 11 projects worth 151 crore. She will discuss various issues related to the state’s progress and development with top government officials, a CMO functionary said.

Sitharaman may also meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, he stated.

She is set to pay a visit a Covid vaccination centre in Gandhigram, near here, later on Friday.

On the second day, the central minister will offer prayers at Tripurasundari Temple in Udaipur, and hold meetings with the members of a local self-help group in the district, the CMO official said.

The finance minister will fly back to Delhi during the second half of Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

