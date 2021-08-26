Left Menu

Animal charity's staff, pets seek way out of Afghanistan

Heappey told the BBC that Britain plans to run 11 more evacuation flights from the airport on Thursday but the window of opportunity to evacuate people is closing as the U.S. prepares to end the operation by August 31.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:00 IST
Animal charity's staff, pets seek way out of Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former Royal Marine who runs an animal charity in Afghanistan said Thursday that he, his Afghan staff and dozens of dogs and cats are stuck outside Kabul's airport as they try to get a flight out of the country before evacuation efforts end.

Paul “Pen” Farthing appealed to the Taliban to allow the group safe passage into the airport. He tweeted to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen that “we have been here for 10 hours after being assured that we would have safe passage. Truly would like to go home now.” Farthing has been pressing for days to get staff of his Nowzad charity out of Afghanistan, along with the group's rescued animals.

Farthing's supporters have clashed with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who refused to airlift the animals on a Royal Air Force plane, saying “I have to prioritise people at the moment over pets.” Celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais expressed support for Farthing, and criticism of the British government, on social media.

The U.K. defence ministry later said it would help Farthing, his group and the animals leave on a chartered jet funded by Farthing's supporters.

Dominic Dyer, a British animal campaigner who is assisting Farthing, said the chartered plane was due to leave the U.K. later Thursday for Kabul.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Thursday that U.K. forces at the airport would “facilitate” the flight.

He told ITV that “the difficulty is getting Pen into the airfield.” Britain has urged people to stay away from the airport, citing “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

The U.K. government says the RAF has airlifted more than 12,000 people, including over 7,000 Afghans, from Kabul in the past two weeks. Heappey told the BBC that Britain plans to run 11 more evacuation flights from the airport on Thursday but the “window of opportunity to evacuate people is closing” as the U.S. prepares to end the operation by August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021