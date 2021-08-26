Left Menu

Bavarian leader reaffirms support for Laschet despite poll dip

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder on Thursday rejected calls for him to replace Armin Laschet as conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election, throwing his weight behind Laschet's ailing campaign. "He (Laschet) will be a strong chancellor," Scholz said in Munich, rejecting calls for the conservatives to revisit the choice.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:10 IST
Bavarian leader reaffirms support for Laschet despite poll dip
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder on Thursday rejected calls for him to replace Armin Laschet as the conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election, throwing his weight behind Laschet's ailing campaign. Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous region, started the campaign with poll leads of as much as 25%, but missteps and voter doubts have whittled his lead away, with the Social Democrats (SPD) enjoying a narrow lead in some new polls.

Soeder, leader of the smaller parties that make up Germany's conservative bloc, was Laschet's main rival for the conservative nomination and is the only politician with ratings to rival those of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate. "He (Laschet) will be a strong chancellor," Scholz said in Munich, rejecting calls for the conservatives to revisit the choice. "He has my 100% support ... The decision has been taken: We have a candidate, and he is called Armin Laschet."

Laschet, who was lambasted for blunders such as appearing to giggle in the background while the country's president paid tribute to over 200 victims of German floods, positioned himself as a centrist heir to Merkel but has failed to convince voters that he shares her trademark unflappability. Soeder warned that the alternative to voting for Laschet could be a left-wing government that he said he was certain German voters did not want.

"I'm quite certain that German voters do not want a lurch to the left," he said. The conservatives and the SPD were neck-and-neck at 23% in a Kantar poll published on Thursday, with the Greens in third place on 18%. A poll earlier this week put the SPD ahead for the first time in 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021