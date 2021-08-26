Indian Youth Congress stages protest against National Monetisation Pipeline

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest on Thursday against the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), and alleged that the Centre is ''selling everything to its friends''.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on August 23 announced the Rs 6 lakh crore NMP that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

The IYC protest was held near Shastri Bhawan.

Terming the NMP the ''National Mitigation Scheme'', IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the government is keeping the interest of the countrymen at bay and ''doing good only for itself and its friends''.

''Those who had vowed that I would not let the country be sold, they are selling everything to their friends one by one under the 'National Mitigation Scheme'.

''Road, rail, airport, electricity, gas, petrol, mines, stadium, warehouse, everything is being sold,'' Srinivas alleged in the statement.

The ''sell ​​policy'' of the central government will prove to be harmful for the country, he alleged.

IYC national general secretary Bhaiya Pawar, national secretary Mohit Choudhary and Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Ranvijay Singh Lochav were among those who took part in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)