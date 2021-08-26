Left Menu

UP govt to rename 2 hospitals after Kalyan Singh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced the renaming of Lucknow’s Super Specialty Cancer Institute and Bulandshahr’s state medical college after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

''Saluting the public service offered by Kalyan Singh and going by public sentiments, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename state medical college in Bulandshahr and Cancer institute in Lucknow after Kalyan Singh,'' a tweet by CM office said.

On Monday, the government had announced that one PWD road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Allahabad would be named after Singh.

PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.

Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on August 21. He was 89.

