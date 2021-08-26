Left Menu

Youth Congress holds protest against BJP-led government over National Monetization Pipeline

Indian Youth Congress held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here on Thursday against the BJP-led government launching National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:58 IST
Youth Congress holds protest against BJP-led government over National Monetization Pipeline
Youth Congress protests against Modi Government in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here on Thursday against the BJP-led government launching National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). Several IYC workers were detained by Delhi police. They were released later.

Youth Congress workers alleged that the Modi government was undoing the achievements of the past 75 years. "It is the right of the opposition to raise their voice against unjustified decisions of the government," an IYC worker said.

The workers also accused the Modi government of privatizing railways, banks, and other sectors. IYC chief Srinivas BV, in a tweet, accused the BJP-led government of selling public assets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday. NMP estimates an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the Central Government over a four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021