World News Roundup: Hundreds of displaced families seek food and shelter in Kabul; U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid and more

Hundreds of displaced families seek food and shelter in Kabul

Hundreds of Afghan families who have been camping in searing heat at a Kabul park after the Taliban overran their provinces begged for food and shelter on Thursday, the most visible face of a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the war-torn country. The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan this month, culminating in the capture of Kabul on Aug. 15, has thrown the country into turmoil.

U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) issued an urgent appeal for $24 million on Thursday to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions. The call came as the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State militants, as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Factbox: Evacuations from Afghanistan by country

The United States and allies are hurrying to evacuate as many people from Afghanistan as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline amid growing security fears at Kabul airport. In total, around 88,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul airport since evacuation efforts began, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over 'very credible' Islamic State threat

The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport on Thursday, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants, as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. Pressure to complete the evacuations of tens of thousands of foreigners, and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, has intensified. U.S. and allied troops have to switch their focus in the coming hours or days to the logistics of their own withdrawal.

EU worried at Lebanon's fast deterioration, says time has run out

The European Union is deeply concerned at the rapid deterioration of the crisis in Lebanon, its ambassador to Beirut said on Thursday, telling Lebanese leaders the time for action had run out and urging them to form a government. It reflects growing worry about a sharp deterioration of the situation in Lebanon, where a two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point this month‮ ‬as fuel shortages paralyzed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents.

Bavarian leader reaffirms support for Laschet despite poll dip

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder on Thursday rejected calls for him to replace Armin Laschet as a conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election, throwing his weight behind Laschet's ailing campaign. Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous region, started the campaign with poll leads of as much as 25%, but missteps and voter doubts have whittled his lead away, with the Social Democrats (SPD) enjoying a narrow lead in some new polls.

Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program. In talks overshadowed by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

Ethiopia rights commission says 150 killed in attack in Oromiya

Gunmen killed at least 150 people last week in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Thursday, in what it described as an attack by an armed group on civilians. The commission said that Eastern Wollega residents told its investigators that the gunmen were from the OLF-Shane or Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), a formerly banned opposition group.

Japan's Suga faces challengers in ruling party leadership race

Japanese former foreign minister Fumio Kishida challenged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday for the leadership of the ruling party, as the premier struggles with crumbling approval rates ahead of a general election. Suga repeated he would seek re-election in the Sept. 29 race for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president, while ex-internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi also threw her hat in the ring.

Italian military plane fired at as it left Kabul airport - defence source

Shots were fired at an Italian military transport plane on Thursday as it flew out of Kabul airport, a source at Italy's Defence Ministry said. The plane was not damaged in the incident, the source added.

