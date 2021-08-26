US Domestic News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges; U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges

Porn actor Ron Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23 year period. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Jeremy was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges, which involve 21 women aged between 15 and 51 years old.

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to Jan. 6, The panel also made extensive requests for material from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, and the FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

VP Harris says U.S. will 'speak up' on South China Sea

The United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues like maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday as she concluded a trip to Southeast Asia. In visits to Singapore and Vietnam, Harris charged China with bullying its neighbors in the region, triggering sharp rebukes from Beijing, which accused the U.S. of meddling in regional affairs and disrupting the peace.

Democrats urge Biden to fight restart of Trump immigration policy

Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates pressed President Joe Biden on Wednesday to take new steps to end an immigration policy begun by his predecessor Donald Trump after the top U.S. court ordered that the "remain in Mexico" program be reinstated. The policy put in place by Trump, a Republican, forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings. In one of his first acts as president in January, Biden, a Democrat, ended the policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Illinois governor to announce mask mandate, order vaccines for schools - reports

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a new COVID-19 policy for the state on Thursday, requiring eligible students and school staffers to be vaccinated and all to wear masks in schools and colleges, the Chicago Tribune and other media reported. Pritzker, a Democrat, is also expected to order an indoor mask mandate statewide, including children age 2 and above, the Tribune reported citing two unnamed sources.

New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted

New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under her disgraced predecessor, making good on her promise for greater transparency on just her second day leading the state. The state is now reporting a total of 55,400 people died in New York from coronavirus, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hochul said in a statement https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-updates-new-yorkers-states-progress-combating-covid-19.

Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program. In talks overshadowed by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

Man sentenced to 6 years in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor received a sentence of just over six years in prison on Wednesday after he also agreed to testify against fellow extremists in the "Wolverine Watchmen" militia who have been accused in the conspiracy. Ty Garbin, 25, was the first to be convicted of scheming to abduct Gretchen Whitmer, the state's first-term Democratic governor, from her vacation home last summer. Since the FBI said it uncovered the conspiracy by members of a militia group, more than a dozen men have been charged in state or federal court.

U.S. second-quarter economic growth revised slightly higher; weekly jobless claims rise

The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of the gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted spending. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.6% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its second estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. That was revised up from the 6.5% pace of expansion reported in July.

Southern California students and families stranded in Afghanistan

Several dozen schoolchildren and adult relatives, all Afghan refugees newly resettled in California, ended up stranded in Afghanistan after traveling back to their homeland over the summer to visit loved ones, San Diego-area school officials said on Wednesday. Six families consisting of about 16 adults and 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon were among thousands clamoring to leave Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover as U.S. troops began pulling out, according to district officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)