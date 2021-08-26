Pb Cabinet decides to summon Vidhan Sabha's special session on Sep 3

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:45 IST
The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to summon a one-day special session of the state assembly on September 3 for commemorating the historic 400th 'Parkash Purab' (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Council of Ministers, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, approved recommending to the governor summoning of the 15th session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, according to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office.

Singh said he will invite Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and former prime minister Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session.

The session would start with obituary references at 10 am followed by celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary at 11 am. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru.

