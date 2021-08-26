Haryana govt's land acquisition Bill another blow to farmers: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Haryana government has delivered another blow to the rights of farmers, claiming that a recent Bill passed by the Assembly will allow the administration to acquire land without their consent.

The state Assembly had passed the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in its monsoon session, which concluded on Tuesday.

During a debate over it, the Opposition Congress had demand that it be either withdrawn or referred to a select committee, claiming many of its provisions were anti-farmer.

The Bill will now be sent to the President for assent before it becomes a law.

Speaking to the media, former CM Hood alleged that the BJP-JJP government ''systematically abolished'' all provisions protecting interests of farmers.

The government has delivered another blow to the rights of farmers during the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he added. Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, further said the BJP-JJP coalition wants to run the government only ''through event management and advertising''. ''Every section is oppressed by policies of the present government, which is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of farmers,'' Hooda alleged.

''Now, any collector can acquire their land overnight, without the consent of farmers,'' he claimed.

Hooda said they will request the Governor not to send this bill for presidential assent. The former CM also accused the Centre of not resolving farmers' issues despite the protest against its laws at Delhi borders for the past about nine months.

''The government does not seem to be bothered about resolving the issue,'' he said.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP coalition government has an ''indifferent attitude'' towards interests of the state.

''For the first time, we have no member from Haryana in the Bhakra Beas Management Board for the past one year,'' Hooda said.

