Give shelter only to Hindu and Sikh refugees from Afghanistan: Togadia urges Centre

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:28 IST
Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia on Thursday urged the central government not to give shelter to any Muslim national from Afghanistan, but said it should open the borders for the Hindu and Sikh refugees from that country.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the airport here ahead of his three-day visit to Nagpur-Wardha region, he said that India is facing the biggest threat as it is a ''centre of Taliban ideology'', and asked the government to put restrictions on three Islamic organisations to prevent ''Talibanisation'' of the country's future.

''India should not open its borders for the Muslim nationals from Afghanistan. India should give shelter to all Hindu and Sikhs from that country,'' he said.

''Taliban is an ideology and the centre of this ideology is in India...The government should put restrictions on Darul Uloom Deoband, Tablighi Jamaat and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. These are the centres of Taliban ideology. India is now facing the danger of terrorism and the country should work together to tackle this. The government should restrict these three outfits to avoid Talibanisation of India's future,'' he added.

To a query on Ram temple in Ayodhya, Togadia praised former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, saying that these late leaders were ''three heroes of independent India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

