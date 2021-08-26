Former Punjab minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence

Former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gurdaspur on Thursday.

Sekhwan was a minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal-led government and currently the senior vice-president of the SAD (Sanyukt), formed earlier this year after the dissolution of the SAD (Taksali) and the SAD (Democratic).

Sekhwan (71) had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 after revolting against the party leadership and formed the SAD (Taksali) with former MPs Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Rattan Singh Ajnala.

He later switched over to the SAD (Democratic) formed by another disgruntled Akali leader, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Ahead of the state's Assembly polls next year, the induction of Sekhwan is expected to give a boost to AAP prospects in the state's Majha region, which has district like Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot.

After landing at the Amritsar airport in the afternoon, the Delhi CM travelled to the residence of the former minister at Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, ''He (Sekhwan) blessed us and joined our family. We welcome him in our family and want him to guide us.'' The AAP's national convener said Sekhwan's father and family had made a great contribution to the state's progress and politics.

He also cited his government's achievements in the national capital on several fronts, including schools and hospitals.

Kejriwal said, ''It is our mission that we want such a Punjab where there is peace and happiness and progress for all.'' Be it rich or poor, their children should get good education and be it rich or poor, their families should get good treatment in hospitals, he said, adding that the joining of Sekhwan will give a boost to his party's ''mission''.

In an apparent reference to a controversy stoked by comments of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisers on Kashmir and Pakistan, Kejriwal said a statement should be given responsibly as Punjab is a border state.

''I believe that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. Nobody can separate us. Such statements are not right,'' he said, without directly referring to Sidhu's advisers. Earlier, Kejriwal spent some time at Sekhwan's residence and enquired about his wellbeing.

On this occasion, Sekhwan called Kejriwal as ''future of the country'' and thanked him for coming to his residence to enquire about his health.

Sekhwan said he had been unwell for the past seven to eight months and said nobody from the Akali Dal came to enquire about his wellbeing despite the fact that his family's three generations had remained committed to the party and served it.

The former state minister said his father the late Ujagar Singh Sekhwan was a former president of the Shiromani Akali Dal and had remained two-time legislator.

