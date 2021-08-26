Left Menu

Karnataka CM urges Centre for 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine daily to the state.In the meeting, Bommai updated the Union minister on measures taken to control spread of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:01 IST
Karnataka CM urges Centre for 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine daily to the state.

In the meeting, Bommai updated the Union minister on measures taken to control spread of the pandemic. ''I informed that the state has planned 5 lakh a day vaccination programme from next month. And the minister has assured support to meet the demand of the programme,'' Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

Mandaviya informed that the Centre will give more doses of vaccines from September-October onwards to all states, including Karnataka, he said, adding that the state will start preparing for this programme immediately. Earlier, the Centre had provided 3.5 lakh doses of vaccine a day. Last week, it was increased to 4-4.5 lakh doses a day. ''Yesterday, we touched 5 lakh doses a day. In future, we plan 5 lakh doses a day,'' Bommai said.

Later, he also called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with whom he discussed about the National Education Policy.

Pradhan informed that he will hold a workshop with the state government to understand the work undertaken by it under the policy, Bommai said.

He said after full preparations, he will invite the Union Minister for the launch of primary and secondary level of education as per the new policy.

Bommai further said he discussed about state textile and industries related issues with the Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, who has assured full support to the state.

''There is a plan for a mega textile programme. The minister has asked us to send a proposal,'' he said.

Bommai also called on BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka affairs Arun Singh and discussed party-related issues.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govinda Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and principal secretary to the chief minister Manjunath Prasadh were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021