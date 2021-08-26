Govt expressed regret over deportation of woman Afghan MP: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the government expressed regret over the deportation of a woman Afghan MP from Delhi after the issue was raised at an all-party meeting convened to brief on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the deportation of the woman Afghan MP was ''a mistake'' and assured the meeting that such a mistake will not be repeated, Kharge told reporters.

''At the meeting, we raised the issue of deportation of a woman MP. He (Jaishankar) said it was a mistake and such an incident will not happen in the future. They (government) regretted it,'' he said.

The Congress leader said his party raised various issues and concerns at the meeting and suggested that the government keep the interest as well as the safety of Afghan citizens in mind, along with the safety of Afghan students in India.

''He (Jaishankar) replied to the issues raised by us. Now, we will see how much of this is implemented,'' he said.

Kharge said the situation in Afghanistan is a concern for the entire country.

''We want to talk unitedly. All parties have taken the same view,'' he added.

Asked if the Congress was satisfied with the meeting, Kharge said, ''We will wait and see. They (government) have replied. We will have to see how much they implement.... We will see how they evacuate those who are still left in Afghanistan. We will see what will be our stand vis-a-vis other countries.'' Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma were also present in the meeting, besides Kharge. Sharma told reporters, ''Issues of students, humanitarian issues...have been raised (in the meeting). This being a national matter, there is no question of partisan position by political parties. We all are of this view.'' Talking to reporters, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy said his party's main concern was about evacuation of Indians.

''Overall, there was a consensus that contentious issues should not be mentioned in the meeting. In fact, I mentioned that one minister had raised the question of CAA with regard to Sikh and Hindu refugees, but ministers should not raise this divisive issue,'' the TMC leader later told reporters at a press conference.

In the meeting, TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao and National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of security implications of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

With almost all parties seeking clarification and Jaishankar responding to each of them, RSP's N K Premchandaran said it was satisfactory that the external affairs minister replied to each of them.

