Sensible solutions possible on N.Ireland Brexit issues - Irish PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:28 IST
Britain and the European Union can find sensible solutions to issues over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements with the right political will, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday.

"A positive and constructive future partnership is in everyone's interests but it will only be delivered if there is a relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on commitments entered into," Martin said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The European Union had "demonstrated commitment, patience and creativity in its work to implement the withdrawal agreement and the protocol," he added.

