France's Macron says situation extremely tense at Kabul airport

The situation in Afghanistan has profoundly deteriorated and the situation is extremely tense around Kabul airport, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday while visiting Ireland, as a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside the airport and killed at least 13 people.

"We are facing an extremely tense situation," Macron told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, calling for caution.

