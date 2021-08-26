Sri Rama Sene urges govt to allow Ganeshotsava

Hindu organisation Sri Rama Sene on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to allow public celebration of Ganeshotsava this year in accordance with Covid-19 protocol.

Addressing reporters here, Sri Rama Sene state general secretary Anand Shetty Adyar said Covid-19 cannot be controlled merely by banning the public celebration of Ganeshotsava. He warned that if a favourable decision is not taken by the Dakshina Kannada district administration by August 29, the organisation will stage dharna in front of the offices of BJP legislators in the district from August 30.

The Sene leader urged the government to permit Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as per Covid protocols just like malls, theatres, school, colleges, elections and political functions are allowed.

If the government does not allow the celebrations, it will affect several people including those who make the Ganesha idols and people arranging shamianas, decoration and light and sound. The lives of people dependent on these fields will be at stake if celebrations are banned, he said.

