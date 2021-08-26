France's Macron says situation in Afghanistan deteriorating
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:39 IST
- Country:
- France
The situation in Afghanistan has profoundly deteriorated, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday while visiting Ireland, as a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside the airport and killed at least 13 people.
"We are facing an extremely tense situation," Macron told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, calling for caution. He said France's ambassador in Afghanistan would not remain in the country for security reasons, adding French special forces were at the airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Ireland
- Afghanistan
- Emmanuel Macron
- Irish
- French
- France
- Micheal Martin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan
Over 4,000 injured being treated by Red Cross as violence intensifies in Afghanistan
183 killed, 1,181 injured in Afghanistan since July 9, says UN body
Germany, in reversal, halts deportations to Afghanistan
WRAPUP 4-Taliban take eighth provincial capital in speedy advance across Afghanistan