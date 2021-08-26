Left Menu

France's Macron says situation in Afghanistan deteriorating

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The situation in Afghanistan has profoundly deteriorated, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday while visiting Ireland, as a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside the airport and killed at least 13 people.

"We are facing an extremely tense situation," Macron told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, calling for caution. He said France's ambassador in Afghanistan would not remain in the country for security reasons, adding French special forces were at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

