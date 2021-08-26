Newly-formed Madhav Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist) to join Deuba-led govt

The newly-formed CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal on Thursday announced to join Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led coalition government soon, vowing to not give up the communist ideology and move forward as a cultured revolutionary party.

The announcement came a day after the Election Commission granted official recognition to the newly-formed party, which was created after splitting the CPN-UML led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

“We will soon join the Deuba government. We will not give up communist ideology and we will move forward by being a disciplined and cultured revolutionary party,'' Madhav Nepal, who is the Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist), said at his party's first press meet here.

''We will be part of the government. The five-party alliance will move further forward,'' he said.

Deuba is likely to expand his six-member Cabinet on Friday. He could not expand his cabinet for more than a month as the Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML, which played a key role in the formation of the government, was in the process of getting recognition from the election commission.

Madhav Nepal had submitted an application at the Election Commission last week for registering a new political party after President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued an ordinance to amend the Political Parties Act 2071, aimed at easing the procedure for political parties to split.

Madhav Nepal, a former prime minister, had gone against the party and supported the then Opposition alliance in its bid to topple the government led by Oli.

''We assure you all that the party would embrace communist ideology,'' he said, blaming Oli for giving up Marxist-Leninist ideology and exercising autocratic principle.

He said his party would pursue a model of socialism suitable for Nepal and added that the party would make agriculture the foundation of Nepali national economy as Nepal is still an agrarian country.

