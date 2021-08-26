If we keep fighting among ourselves how will we fight RSS, BJP: Khurshid to Cong leaders

Congress leaders should first fight the RSS and the BJP, and then sort out the their differences, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Thursday.

His remarks come amid a demand in the party by a section of senior leaders for organisational overhaul.

There is much debate about the issue of president in the Congress, Khurshid said and added that ''when the time comes, we will tell who our (next) president is''.

''Currently, Sonia Gandhi is our president and if there is any change, it will be told to you,'' he said while addressing an event of the legal department of the Delhi Congress.

Khurshid said that the party has to fight the RSS and the BJP.

''If we keep on fighting among ourselves how will we fight the RSS and the BJP. Let us first fight the RSS and the BJP and then we will sort out ourselves whatever is to be done,'' he said.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal recently hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his reported remarks that leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were ''colluding with the BJP'', and said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a ''full-time'' leadership that is active in the field and ''visible'' in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes.

Khurshid termed Rahul Gandhi as a ''daring'' leader and a very crucial ''capital'' of the party.

Referring to the BJP's attack on the Congress over leadership issues, he said, ''You should be happy if you think that we do not have a president and because of it you are marching ahead fast. Why should you be bothered?'' ''Rahul Gandhi is a very crucial capital (sarmaya) of the party. You all will have a role in deciding how he is presented before the nation in the future,'' he said addressing the gathering of party leaders and members.

Despite losing to the BJP twice in elections, Rahul Gandhi is still a leader second to none, Khurshid added.

The event was attended by several Congress leaders including Delhi unit president Anil Kumar.

