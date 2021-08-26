New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL78 UP-PRESIDENT Kovind hopes India would be discrimination-free by 2047 Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he hoped that India would be free of discrimination and a developed nation by 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of independence.

DES12 UP-MIYANGANJ-NAME Proposal on renaming Miyanganj village panchayat in UP's Unnao as Mayaganj forwarded to govt: DM Unnao (UP): A proposal to rename the Miyanganj village panchayat in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh to Mayaganj has been sent to the state government following a resolution passed by the panchayat.

DES49 UP-CAG-PRIYANKA How long UP govt will hide 'corruption', asks Priyanka New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the UP government over irregularities listed in a CAG report, asking how long it will cover up ''corruption''.

DES47 UP-VIRUS-CASES 19 more test positive for Covid in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: With 19 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally rose to 17,09,192 on Thursday, while the death toll remained at 22,794 as no new fatality was reported, a health bulletin issued here said.

DES24 UP-KALYAN-HOSPITAL UP govt to rename 2 hospitals after Kalyan Singh Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced the renaming of Lucknow’s Super Specialty Cancer Institute and Bulandshahr’s state medical college after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

DES44 PB-AAP-LD JOIN Former Punjab minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal's presence Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gurdaspur on Thursday. DES35 HR-FARMERS-HOODA Haryana govt's land acquisition Bill another blow to farmers: Hooda Chandigarh: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Haryana government has delivered another blow to the rights of farmers, claiming that a recent Bill passed by the Assembly will allow the administration to acquire land without their consent. DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 16 fresh Covid cases, one fatality Chandigarh: Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,70,411 on Thursday with 16 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 9,671 after one more person succumbed to the disease, according to the Health Department's bulletin. DES9 UKD-ASSEMBLY-ADJOURN Uttarakhand Assembly adjourned briefly amid opposition uproar Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned during the Question Hour on Thursday when opposition members trooped into the well of the House protesting against the state government's ''failure'' to build a medical college at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district.

DES20 RJ-VACCINATION-MINISTER Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan: Health minister Jaipur: Over one crore people have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded only three fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, while no death due to the disease occurred in the last 24 hours, according to an official report.

NRG19 RJ-PANCHAYAT-2NDLD POLLING Rajasthan: Over 61 per cent voter turnout in panchayat polls Jaipur: Over 61 per cent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of the polling to elect panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in six districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to a state election commission official.

